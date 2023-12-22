x

Happy holidays from IQ

We would like to wish our readers a very happy holiday season as we keep our fingers crossed for a prosperous 2024

By James Hanley on 22 Dec 2023


At the close of an unprecedented year for the international live music business, IQ would like to wish our readers a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year.

iq-mag.net has again notched up well over one million page views during 2022 and we are grateful to each and every one of you for your support.

As you all take a very well earned break over the coming days, we will update the website with some of our most popular features from 2023, along with any significant breaking news over the festive period.

Our daily IQ Index newsletter will return on Tuesday, 2 January, and we look forward to continuing to support and reporting on the business in 2024.

 

