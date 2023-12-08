Feldman Agency to launch open-air venue in Toronto

The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium (9,000-capacity) will open in May 2024 for concerts with "some of the biggest names in music and entertainment"

Canada’s The Feldman Agency is opening a new 9,000-seat open-air venue in the capital city of Toronto.

The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will be located in the eponymous multipurpose sports and entertainment complex, best known for hosting one of the top tennis tournaments in the world, the National Bank Open.

In partnership with Tennis Canada, the venue will open in May 2024 for concerts with “some of the biggest names in music and entertainment”.

According to a release, The Bowl will offer more than 5,000 square feet of retail space for concessions, as well as as onsite bar and lounge and 20 top-scale executive lounges.

“Toronto needed another outdoor concert space for both domestic and international talent”

“After nearly 50 years of booking our talent in some of the world’s biggest and best venues, we know what performers and fans want, and The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium has what it takes,” says Jeff Craib, CEO of The Feldman Agency. “With a comparable concert business to New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Toronto needed another outdoor concert space for both domestic and international talent. We can’t wait to open our doors in 2024 to welcome some of the world’s leading performers and thousands of their fans.”

Tennis Canada CEO Michael Downey adds: “The concert series is an exciting new initiative for Tennis Canada. The opportunity to partner with The Feldman Agency and bring music to The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium will enable us to showcase our world-class venue to a whole new audience. Hosting concerts in our stadium will allow us to experience the best of both worlds, exploring new entertainment streams while staying true to our mission of growing tennis year-round – with our programs continuing to run throughout the year on our indoor and outdoor courts at Sobeys Stadium.”

With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, The Feldman Agency represents artists including Michael Bublé, Nelly Furtado, Shania Twain, Simple Plan and Sum 41.

