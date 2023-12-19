European Festival Report 2023 out now

Now in its second edition, the EFR is an indispensable guide to the biggest trends, happenings and initiatives on the festival scene

The European Festival Report (EFR) 2023, a packed annual summary of the biggest trends, happenings, and initiatives on the continent’s festival scene, is out now.

The second edition of the annual publication from IQ and festival association Yourope, the EFR is available to read online for free. This indispensable guide to the European festival business includes discussion of the most pressing issues, analysis of challenges for 2023, priorities for the future, and key information on health and safety and sustainability.

With insights from promoters of festivals of all sizes and across the sector, this is the most up-to-date guide to a fundamental part of European cultural life.

“Compared to the difficulties of 2022, when teams were rusty and the rush to bring this vital part of people’s cultural lives back put a huge strain on everyone involved, 2023 was massively improved,” says EFR editor James Drury. “Many promoters saw record ticket sales, staffing challenges were greatly reduced, bands were touring more widely, and travel and logistical problems had been solved. But there were still challenges.”

“Booking artists, selling tickets, and supply chain issues remain concerning”

The EFR contains:

Results of the European Festival Survey, with input from 235+ festivals

A review of the 2023 festival year across the continent

In depth Q&As with festival pros including Mikołaj Ziółkowski (Alter Art), Codruta Vulcu (ARTmania), Claes Olsen (Øya Festival), Cindy Castillo and Javier Arnáiz (Mad Cool) and Walter Hoeijmakers (Roadburn)

The latest sustainability initiatives and practical advice

Discussion of VIP ticketing strategies across Europe

Vital Health and Safety topics

A look back at successes, common challenges and solutions

“As we discover in the European Festival Survey, production costs have risen sharply, and at a time when audiences are struggling with inflation, passing all these costs on wasn’t feasible. Booking artists, selling tickets, and supply chain issues remain concerning,” adds Drury. “We’re not quite ‘back to normal’ just yet.

“In this edition, we have a particular focus on environmental sustainability, including a nine- page section packed with tips from festivals that are well-advanced on the journey to reduce their carbon footprints, advice from experts, practical examples, and links to a treasure trove of free resources.”

The European Festival Report is a project of Future Fit Festivals, co-funded by the EU. Read the report below.

