Down The Rabbit Hole sells out in under 45 mins

All 45,000 tickets to the Dutch festival, promoted by Live Nation's Mojo Concerts, have been purchased

Dutch festival Down The Rabbit Hole sold out in less than 45 minutes of going on sale last Saturday (2 December).

All 45,000 tickets to the three-day event at De Groene Heuvels near Ewijk have been purchased, despite a price increase of €25 to €280 since last year.

More than half of the tickets were sold during the pre-sale and the remaining half were swept up during the general sale on Saturday 2 December at 11 am.

“People were ready at eleven o’clock. The tickets were gone almost instantly,” a spokesperson for Down The Rabbit Hole told AD. “It just takes a while before the system actually indicates this. First, all sales processes must be completely completed.”

The sell-out marks a new record for the Mojo Concerts-promoted event, which took three days to run out of tickets last year.

Next year’s festival will see the likes of LCD Soundsystem, Michael Kiwanuka, The National, Jungle, Raye, Jessie Ware and Khruangbin perform at the 5–7 July festival.

Live Nation-backed Mojo also promotes Lowlands, North Sea Jazz and Pinkpop – which today announced its 2024 lineup, with Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Calvin Harris topping the bill.

Nothing But Thieves, Sam Smith, Avril Lavigne, Hozier, Limp Bizkit and Greta Van Fleet are also set to perform at Pinkpop in Megaland Landgraaf between 21–23 June 2024.

Lowlands and North Sea Jazz are yet to announce acts for their 2024 instalments.

