DEAG enters Spanish pop/rock market

The German-headquartered giant has founded wholly owned subsidiary Get Rock Live and will work with experienced promoter Pierre Sabbag

DEAG has continued its international expansion by entering the Spanish rock/pop market with the launch of subsidiary Get Rock Live (GRL).

The German-headquartered giant, which has previously run Christmas Garden events in Barcelona, Madrid, Málaga and Valencia, is setting up the new firm in Barcelona in collaboration with experienced promoter Pierre Sabbag.

Sabbag has organised shows by the likes of Alice Cooper, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Scorpions, Aerosmith and Iron Maiden, as well as working with Spanish acts such as Extremoduro and Marea.

Inma Sepulveda, who has been active in the production and execution of major events for over 20 years, will also join the team.

“DEAG continues to expand successfully in Europe and UK,” says DEAG executive board member Detlef Kornett. “Spain is a highly exciting market that offers us great growth potential. We will gradually expand our portfolio of events in the coming months and years by offering visitors hundreds of concerts and shows, first-class other entertainment and generate all along additional business for the DEAG Group.”

“We want to position concerts events and festivals even bigger and more internationally over time”

The first GRL events are scheduled for 2024 and 2025, with around 100 events planned for that period. The company says the expansion of its business activities in Spain will result in synergy effects, including the development of new formats and locations.

“DEAG is excellently positioned internationally,” adds Sabbag. “We want to position concerts events and festivals even bigger and more internationally over time. I am very much looking forward to our very close collaboration.”

Founded in Berlin in 1978, DEAG’s other core markets are Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Ireland and Denmark. The company, which went private in 2021, recently revealed it was examining all equity financing options, including a possible stock market listing, to further accelerate its growth.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.