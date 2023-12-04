Deaf community compensated after Coldplay concert

Certain services were either delivered late or not provided for Deaf and hard-of-hearing fans at the band's recent Australian show

A group of Deaf and hard-of-hearing Coldplay fans have been offered compensation after certain services were either delayed or not provided at the band’s recent Australian concert.

Coldplay performed two sold-out nights at Perth Optus Stadium as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour‘s November 2023 Asian leg – their first gigs in Western Australia since 2009.

ABC reports that some fans paid A$220 each for Auslan-accessible tickets for night one, with the understanding they would include Auslan interpreters visible for the entire concert, including support acts, as well as a seat in a special section.

In addition, the tickets were meant to include use of haptic vests, known as SUBPACs, which translate sound onto skin via vibrations and are mentioned on Coldplay’s inclusivity webpage. However, SUBPACs were reportedly not provided, the interpreters did not start until midway through the final opening act, and there was insufficient light to see them when they did.

“Regrettably, it sounds like there were some Deaf fans who had an imperfect experience in Perth”

Promoter Live Nation immediately apologised to those affected and offered tickets to the next night’s show, with those unable to attend offered a refund or a ticket to one of Coldplay’s 2024 shows in Melbourne or Sydney, plus the cost of travel and accommodation.

“Coldplay are trying their best to lead the live music industry on accessibility support, with the artist team, venues, and promoters all contributing,” says a Live Nation spokesperson. “Regrettably, it sounds like there were some Deaf fans who had an imperfect experience in Perth. Specifically, the four Auslan interpreters were not in position for the support acts, nor were there sufficient numbers of SUBPACs to enhance the experience of all Deaf fans in attendance.

“We are in communication with fans who missed out on this support in Perth and have offered them tickets, travel, and accommodation to another Coldplay show in 2024.”

Coldplay recently confirmed a run of Australia and New Zealand dates for next October-November, which will see the group perform in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland for the first time since 2016.

