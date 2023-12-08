x

Bluesfest introduces $4,000 platinum ticket

The offering includes exclusive access to the side-of-stage viewing platforms and viewing areas at the front of the stage

By Lisa Henderson on 08 Dec 2023

Byron Bay Bluesfest, New South Wales

image © Wikimedia Commons/Evan Malcolm

Australia’s Byron Bay Bluesfest is introducing a limited number of platinum tickets, ranging from AU$870 (€533) for a single day to $4,000 (€2,452) for five days.

With Bluesfest Platinum, ticketholders get access to the enhanced VIP bar, exclusive Platinum backstage bar with ‘top-shelf alcoholic options’ and exclusive access to the side-of-stage viewing platforms, viewing areas at the front of the stage.

Other benefits include exclusive access to preferred parking spaces, artist a la carte dining, concierge service, and a welcome cocktail.

“We’re thrilled to unveil an exciting new addition to the Bluesfest experience that will dial your festival experience up to 100: Bluesfest Platinum,” festival organisers wrote on their website.

“This premium option is designed for those who want the ultimate in luxury and exclusivity”

“This premium option is designed for those who want the ultimate in luxury and exclusivity, offering a range of unparalleled benefits that promise to make your Bluesfest memories truly unforgettable. Allocations are limited, so grab your tickets quickly to be part of this exclusive experience.”

Bluesfest 2024 will mark the 35th anniversary of the festival, taking place on the Easter weekend (28 March to 1 April) at Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW, Australia.

Jack Johnson, Tom Jones, Teskey Brothers, Matt Corby, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Portugal. The Man, L.A.B and Ziggy Alberts are among the acts booked to play next year’s instalment.

The festival, which regularly attracts an audience of 100,000 people, has previously played host to artists such as Bob Dylan, BB King, Bonnie Raitt, John Fogerty, Mary J Blige, Santana, Kendrick Lamar and Tom Jones.

 

