Bid to earmark new permanent Dutch festival site

The team behind Tilburg's venue 013 in the Netherlands is targeting a location with capacity for up to 35,000 concertgoers

The team behind Dutch venue 013 is working to identify a new, permanent outdoor location to host concerts and festivals in the Netherlands.

The plan, which has the support of the local authority, involves finding a site near the city of Tilburg with a capacity of 30,000 to 35,000, which would be operated and programmed by 013.

013 first approached the municipality with three large-scale, permanent outdoor concepts: a plug and play concert venue, a festival site for large events and an open-air concert site for A-list artists, but have since consolidated their plans into one idea.

“There is a need for open-air locations,” says 013 director Frens Frijns, as per VNPF. “You should think of artists who also perform concerts in [Amsterdam’s] Ziggo Dome. We receive these signals at 013 and it is our wish and our dream to bring those great artists here.”

According to Frijns, establishing a permanent plug and play venue is more sustainable than building a festival site that then has to be dismantled.

“There is no dot on the horizon. There is a dream on the horizon.’

“Consider the emissions from trucks when delivering and removing items, but also practical advantages such as the fact that the power cables are already there,” he says. “[Promoter] MOJO has calculated that 47% of C02 emissions at festivals come from production.”

Frijns, who stresses that further research is required before a specific site is able to be earmarked, has enlisted Rotterdam-based design agency West8 to assist with the project.

“The idea of ​​this open air venue is that it is recorded in a specially developed landscape park where performances can be performed in various places and which is designed in such a way that noise pollution is limited,” he adds.

“I jokingly dropped the date of 2 May 2030, but that is purely fictional. The renovation of 013 in 2015 was completed in eight months, so if the municipality is behind it, it can happen quickly. But there is no dot on the horizon. There is a dream on the horizon.”

Opened in 1998, Tilburg’s 013 is home to a 3,000-cap concert hall and a 700-cap smaller stage.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.