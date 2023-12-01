ATC Group and Wild Paths launch new 10,000-cap fest

Ezra Collective, SBTRKT, Los Bitchos and Nightmares on Wax are among the acts set to play the inaugural Wild Fields festival in the UK

ATC Group and the team behind Norwich-based multi-venue festival Wild Paths are partnering on a new 10,000-capacity festival in the UK.

Wild Fields will be a greenfield event at Raynham Estate in North Norfolk that will “showcase the best music from across the genre spectrum, pairing it with woodland dining, immersive performance & wellness experiences”.

Ezra Collective, SBTRKT, Los Bitchos and Nightmares on Wax are among the more established names on the bill for the inaugural event, set for 15–18 August 2024.

But festival director Ben Street says the event will take note from Wild Paths in showcasing emerging musical talent, particularly from East Anglia.

In addition, the festival will aim to offer “a truly diverse range of festival performers,” having signed up to Keychange’s 50/50 pledge.

“Wild Fields will be a truly unique event with a varied and progressive musical line-up”

The “socially conscious” camping event will use locally sourced food and drink suppliers, and will have a strong focus on green initiatives and sustainability, working with travel partners, waste management teams, merch providers and power suppliers.

Street will work on the festival with ATC Group chief executive Adam Driscoll, who is also the former co-CEO of MAMA Group and director of Vision Nine.

“Wild Fields will be a truly unique event with a varied and progressive musical line-up paired with renowned wellness practitioners, festival banquets and immersive performance. From dawn to dusk and deep, deep into the night there’ll be a plethora of ground-breaking bands and DJs to keep even the most seasoned festival reveller entertained and inspired,” says Street.

“We’re so happy to have found such a beautiful site as Raynham with its historic walled gardens, secret wooded paths and lush wild meadows. The Raynham team share our vision for delivering a groundbreaking new festival in the region and bringing some world renowned artists, performers and practitioners to this stunning stretch of North Norfolk.”

Wild Fields reportedly has a five-year deal with the site owner and will aim to grow its capacity year-on-year.

