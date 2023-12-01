Another chance for MSG’s London Sphere?

Less than two weeks after the Major of London rejected proposals for the venue, Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has stepped in...

The UK government has stepped in to prevent plans for an MSG Sphere in east London from being scrapped.

Levelling-up secretary Michael Gove has ordered a six-week pause as he considers whether to call in the application for the development on the edge of the Olympic park in Stratford.

The Mayor of London last week rejected proposals for the 21,500-capacity replica of the Las Vegas Sphere, stating concerns about the amount of light pollution that it would cause for residents.

But Gove’s department, which has the power to overrule the Mayor, has now written to the London Legacy Development Corporation to instruct it not to deny planning permission at this stage.

The letter states: “The Secretary of State hereby prohibits Your Local Planning Authority from implementing the Mayor’s direction of November 20 to refuse permission.

“The direction is issued to enable him to consider whether he should direct under section 77 of the Town and Country Planning Act that the application should be referred to him for determination.”

His letter stressed that the temporary step to prohibit a denial of planning permission did not indicate any possible future outcome to the application

Madison Square Garden (MSG) Entertainment first announced the project more than five years ago and it was approved in principal by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) in March last year, despite objections from various parties.

AEG Europe has been a vocal opponent of the venue, which would be located four miles from The O2 (20,000-cap) in North Greenwich, and has previously called on Gove to block the proposal.

Local residents and councillors have also protested the London spin-off, which would be covered in LED panels and stand almost 100m (300ft) high and 120m (360ft) wide.

The Las Vegas Sphere launched in September to rave reviews with U2’s U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency.

Yesterday (30 November), it was announced that Phish would follow in U2’s footsteps with a four-show run at the 17,500-seat/20,000-cap venue next April.

