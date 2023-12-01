PROFILE

news

ALMA launches second site for 2024 edition

The Spanish concert series is expanding to Madrid in May and June next year

By IQ on 01 Dec 2023

The 2013 ALMA Festival Team


image © Alma Festival

The ALMA festival concert series will take place in two major Spanish cities for the first time in 2024.

Between 2013 and 2022, the outdoor concert series took place in the Jardins Pedralbes of Barcelona under the name Festival Jardins Pedralbes, before it moved location to Poble Espanyol in 2013 and was renamed.

Next year’s event adds Parque Enrique Tierno Galván in Madrid as a second city from 30 May to 17 June, with artists including Deep Purple, Jamie Cullum, Valeria Castro and Vetusta Morla confirmed.

“ALMA has become one of the great musical events in the Catalan capital”

The Barcelona line up, scheduled from 25 June to 17 July, has announced performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Take That, Jamie Cullum, James Blunt, Hozier and Glen Hansard.

Organisers say: “The festival brings together renowned national and international artists to offer a unique musical experience in a spectacular setting. With a careful and eclectic programme, ALMA has become one of the great musical events in the Catalan capital.”

The festival series is promoted by Barcelona-based Concert Studio, which also books artists including Ruth Lorenzo, Bad Boy, Ana Belen, Paco Ibáñez and Carla Bruni.

 

