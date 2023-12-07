x

Aiken Presents, Pod launch new Dublin festival

In The Meadows will take place at The Royal Hospital in Kilmainham with artists including Lankum, Mogwai and Black Country, New Road

By Lisa Henderson on 07 Dec 2023

The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham

The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham


image © Flickr/William Murphy

Dublin will be the recipient of a new one-day festival called In The Meadows, organised by Aiken Promotions and Pod Concerts.

Mercury Award-nominated Irish folk music group Lankum are due to headline the inaugural event, set for 8 June 2024 at The Royal Hospital in Kilmainham.

Mogwai, John Francis Flynn, Black Country, New Road and This is the Kit will also perform across two stages at the 17th-century hospital.

The venue, which now houses the Irish Museum of Modern Art, has played host to artists including Leonard Cohen, Bon Iver, Blur, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Patti Smith, and The War On Drugs.

John Francis Flynn and This is the Kit will also perform across two stages at the 17th-century hospital

This year, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and the Grammy-Award nominated indie supergroup boygenius delivered concerts on the grounds. It has also been home to Forbidden Fruit, a festival organised by Aiken and Pod, for the last 12 years.

The promoters also collaborate on All Together Now, a 27,000-capacity festival that has taken place for five years at Curraghmore House, Waterford.

In The Meadows’ name appears to be a nod to Pod’s socially distanced festival, The Meadows, which took place at The Royal Hospital during the pandemic.

Tickets for In The Meadows start at €59.35 including the booking fee.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

