33.5m tune in to TikTok global live music event

TikTok has revealed its “first-of-its-kind” live global experience In The Mix was the biggest ever live event ever to take place on the platform.

Held in front of a sold-out 17,000 crowd at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ on Sunday 10 December, In The Mix starred headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset and Peso Pluma.

The five-hour music event pulled in more than 33.5 million unique viewers for the original broadcast and subsequent rebroadcasts of the show, with 9.6m tuning in to watch the show live.

The experience was streamed globally via TikTok LIVE, with video and event production designed specifically for its unique vertical format by award-winning director Hamish Hamilton and Done+Dusted.

“In The Mix was an awe-inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok, where the power of the platform’s music discovery played out on stage,” says TikTok’s global head of music partnerships & programming Paul Hourican. “An event of this magnitude truly takes a village, thank you to the amazing line-up of incredible artists, our partners, the sold out crowd in Arizona, and the record breaking audience who watched around the world in their millions on TikTok.”

In The Mix, which was co-produced by TikTok and GroupM Motion Entertainment, and sponsored by Paramount and Coca Cola, also showcased special performances by Reneé Rapp, as well as emerging artists from TikTok’s Elevate programme, Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.

A one-hour special featuring highlights from the event is available to watch now on Disney+ and Hulu.

