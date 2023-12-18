x

news

33.5m tune in to TikTok global live music event

The five-hour music event in Mesa, AZ starred headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset and Peso Pluma

By James Hanley on 18 Dec 2023


image © Getty Images

TikTok has revealed its “first-of-its-kind” live global experience In The Mix was the biggest ever live event ever to take place on the platform.

Held in front of a sold-out 17,000 crowd at Sloan Park in Mesa, AZ on Sunday 10 December, In The Mix starred headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset and Peso Pluma.

The five-hour music event pulled in more than 33.5 million unique viewers for the original broadcast and subsequent rebroadcasts of the show, with 9.6m tuning in to watch the show live.

The experience was streamed globally via TikTok LIVE, with video and event production designed specifically for its unique vertical format by award-winning director Hamish Hamilton and Done+Dusted.

“In The Mix was an awe-inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok”

“In The Mix was an awe-inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok, where the power of the platform’s music discovery played out on stage,” says TikTok’s global head of music partnerships & programming Paul Hourican. “An event of this magnitude truly takes a village, thank you to the amazing line-up of incredible artists, our partners, the sold out crowd in Arizona, and the record breaking audience who watched around the world in their millions on TikTok.”

In The Mix, which was co-produced by TikTok and GroupM Motion Entertainment, and sponsored by Paramount and Coca Cola, also showcased special performances by Reneé Rapp, as well as emerging artists from TikTok’s Elevate programme, Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.

A one-hour special featuring highlights from the event is available to watch now on Disney+ and Hulu.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Cardi B will headline TikTok's In The Mix
    TikTok to stage global live music event

    Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta and Charlie Puth will perform in the round at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, on 10 December for a live audience

  • Jess Glynne, 9:30 Club, MikeD930, Music + Rugby
    Music + Rugby to bring live music to UK stadia

    The new venture by Music + Sport, also behind Cricket Live and The Jockey Club Live, will launch with Jess Glynne at Kingsholm Stadium in June

  • Jeff Gattis, HTC, Vive, Maruizio Pesce
    UMG to produce virtual-reality live music

    Universal Music Group (UMG) and US mass-media giant iHeartMedia announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas yesterday a partnership which will see live performances by UMG artists shot and distributed in virtual reality (VR). Full shows from four as-yet-unnamed UMG talents will premiere at the iHeartRadio VR…

  • Content overload leads to live music boom

    The global live industry will grow at a rate of 3% for the next five years, PwC predicts, as an "increasing premium" is placed on live events

  • The Mainland team with Live Nation GSA's Matt Schwarz (front right)
    Live Nation to acquire Mainland Music

    Following the acquisition of Openair Frauenfeld and the launch of TM Switzerland, the US concert colossus has deepened its involvement in the thriving Swiss market

