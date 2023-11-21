Woman dies after fall at Robbie Williams concert

Robyn Hall, who was in her 70s, reportedly fell down six floors of stairs at the end of the British singer's stadium concert in Sydney

A woman has died in hospital following a fall at the end of a Robbie Williams concert in Sydney, Australia.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Robyn Hall, who was in her 70s, fell down six floors of stairs on the upper level of the Allianz Stadium on 16 November.

She was treated at the scene for injuries to her face and head before being taken to hospital in a critical condition, but passed away yesterday after being in an induced coma for several days.

A spokesperson for Venues NSW, which operates the stadium, says the incident took place when the sold-out 40,000-cap show finished at around 10.17pm and people started to leave.

This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time”

“Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows,” says the spokesperson. “She lost her footing and fell. This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time.”

It is the second tragedy involving a major concert over the past few days after 23-year-old Taylor Swift fan Ana Clara Benevides Machado fainted during Swift’s performance at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro last Friday, in the midst of Brazil’s record-breaking heatwave. She was rushed to hospital, where she died after suffering a reported cardiac arrest.

Williams, who is currently the subject of a four-part Netflix documentary, was performing in Sydney as part of his Australian XXV Tour, promoted by Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring.

The tour, which is celebrating Williams’ 25th anniversary as a solo artist, is due to continue this week with two nights at Melbourne’s AAMI Park.

