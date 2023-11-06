PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Popular articles

news|02 Nov 2023

European festival line-ups take shape for ’24

news|01 Nov 2023

‘Kill switch’ order for promoters after 1975 row

news|03 Nov 2023

Live Nation reports ‘strongest quarter ever’

news|02 Nov 2023

Green Day announces global 2024 stadium tour

comment|03 Nov 2023

How to market live music to Generation Z

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Assistant Venue Manager229

London, UKFull Time£26K - £28K DOE

Head of MarketingJOY. Concerts

Brighton, UKFull Time£35K

Premium Sales ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £40K + Sales Bonus

Head of EntertainmentFiery Entertainment Ltd.

London, UKFull TimeNegotiable DOE