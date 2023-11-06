The Jockey Club is home to the nation's foremost collection of 15 magnificent racecourses, boasting impeccable facilities

Are you ready for an extraordinary journey through a world of entertainment? The Jockey Club invites you to step into a realm where solo singers, dynamic bands, grand orchestras and electrifying festivals reign supreme, all within the confines of our 15 exquisite racecourses scattered across the UK.

Prepare to be captivated by the grandeur of The Jockey Club, home to the nation’s foremost collection of 15 magnificent racecourses, featuring renowned gems like Aintree, Cheltenham, Newmarket, and Sandown Park. We are not just event hosts; we are creators of unforgettable experiences, where world-class entertainment finds its stage. With a rich history of hosting prestigious events such as The Cheltenham Festival, The Randox Grand National, and The Derby Festival, we’ve mastered the art of delivering moments that take your breath away.

At every Jockey Club racecourse, our venues boast impeccable facilities, top-tier catering, luxurious hospitality, and dazzling stage productions that can turn any event into a spectacle. Whether you’re planning a live concert, a comedy show, or a heart-pounding festival, our racecourses are the ultimate canvas for your creative aspirations.

Why choose The Jockey Club? It’s simple. We provide unmatched convenience, with accessible road and rail links, ample free parking, and vast, picturesque landscapes that stretch for miles. For those who crave the great outdoors, we offer caravan and camping facilities, as well as modern changing rooms and a team of seasoned event experts ready to assist you at every turn.

“Our space is your canvas, and we’re here to ensure your vision takes centre stage”

But that’s not all. In addition to our vast outdoor spaces, we take immense pride in presenting our crown jewel of indoor event venues: The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse. This stunning facility, spanning 1,300 square meters, stands as a testament to grandeur. The Centaur has hosted acts such as Jack Whitehall, Jools Holland, Alfie Boe and spectacles such as the World Grand Prix Snooker and The Darts.

With its flexible layout, The Centaur accommodates events of all sizes, from a seated auditorium for 2,250 to a glamorous dinner dance for 700. Our space is your canvas, and we’re here to ensure your vision takes centre stage. Our talented chefs, operating from a dedicated kitchen, craft delectable menus for any occasion, and our technical team employs cutting-edge draping, lighting and AV technologies to create bespoke events that leave a lasting impression.

Our portfolio spans across the UK, with Aintree Racecourse, Carlisle Racecourse, Cheltenham Racecourse, Epsom Downs Racecourse, Exeter Racecourse, Haydock Park Racecourse, Huntingdon Racecourse, The Jockey Club Rooms, Kempton Park Racecourse, Market Rasen Racecourse, Newmarket Racecourse, Nottingham Racecourse, Sandown Park Racecourse, Warwick Racecourse, and Wincanton Racecourse, all waiting to serve as your canvas for unforgettable experiences

Ready to embark on your entertainment journey? Contact us today!

For West Region Enquiries:

📧 Email Charlotte Jones at [email protected]

📞 Call 07790917239

For East Region Enquiries:

📧 Email Richard Isom at [email protected]

📞 Call 07785697130

Explore our venues and envision your dream event. It’s time to bring your event to life!

Click here for further details.

