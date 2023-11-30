Wembley Stadium ups Paul Smyth to GM

Smyth moves up from his previous position as head of event operations at the 90,000-capacity national stadium

London’s Wembley Stadium has promoted Paul Smyth to the role of stadium general manager.

Smyth moves up from his previous position as head of event operations at the 90,000-capacity national stadium. He will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of events at the UK’s largest stadium, in addition to managing day-to-day operations.

Having been part of the Wembley team since the new stadium opened in 2007, Smyth has contributed to numerous enhancements in event delivery, maintaining Wembley’s status as one of the world’s premier multi-purpose venues.

Recent accomplishments include the collaborative effort with his teams to introduce two sensory rooms and British Sign Language (BSL) at every event. These initiatives have played a huge part in reinforcing Wembley’s commitment to leading on inclusivity, according to a release.

Smyth’s promotion coincides with the departure of stadium director Liam Boylan, who, after nine years, is embarking on a new venture in the music industry next year.

Chris Bryant, the current director of tournaments and events at the FA, will serve as the interim stadium director while the search for Boylan’s successor is underway.

Wembley Stadium has enjoyed a successful summer season during its 100th year, which attracted more than one million fans for events across music, sport and entertainment, including shows by Blur, Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard, Harry Styles and the Capital Summertime Ball.

In addition, The Weeknd smashed the venue’s ticket sales record for a concert with a traditional stage set-up after selling 87,000 tickets for his 18 August performance.

