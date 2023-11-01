PROFILE

news

Superstruct-backed NASS Festival axed for 2024

"We have found ourselves impacted by both the cost-of-living crisis and the significant increase in operational costs"

By James Hanley on 01 Nov 2023

Superstruct's latest acquisition: Nass festival

image © NASS festival

The UK’s only professional action sport and music festival will not go ahead in 2024 due to rising costs and the cost-of-living crisis.

Operated by Vision Nine, NASS most recently took place in Shepton Mallett, near Bristol, in July, when it featured artists including Chase & Status, Wu-Tang Clan, Little Simz and Anne-Marie.

Live entertainment powerhouse Superstruct Entertainment acquired a stake in the 30,000-cap event last year.

“We’re gutted to announce that NASS will not be taking place in 2024,” says a statement from the festival team. “This decision has not been made lightly. Unfortunately, we have found ourselves impacted by both the cost-of-living crisis and the significant increase in operational costs to run a show like NASS. Regrettably, despite our best efforts, it’s just not economically feasible to continue.”

Vision Nine also produces Superstruct-owned surf and music festival Boardmasters.

“As a key gateway festival for many young people, its cancellation will have repercussions for the entire sector”

Established in 2008, NASS (National Adventure Sports Show) is a member of the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF) and has welcomed acts such as Giggs, Rudimental, Stormzy, Public Enemy and Loyle Carner down the years.

AIF CEO John Rostron says its cancellation highlights both the continued financial pressure faced by festival operators, as well as “the urgent help many of them need to survive”.

“NASS is a particularly painful loss for the UK’s cultural landscape,” adds Rostron. “As a key gateway festival for many young people, its cancellation will have repercussions for the entire sector.

“This is further evidence of the compounding impact of both Covid and the cost-of-living crisis, which means many young people have missed out or not returned to the live event experience. This coupled with high supply chain costs means the squeeze on festivals is increasing, leaving many with no choice but to close.

“We again call on government to review VAT on music festival ticket sales and lower the rate to 5% for an extended period to help support the recovery of the festival sector.”

 

