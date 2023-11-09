Svensk Live agrees new concert pricing model

The trade body has announced it has struck a new agreement with Sweden's performance rights organisation Stim

Swedish live music trade body Svensk Live has announced it has reached a new agreement with national performance rights organisation Stim.

The deal involves a price model with a fixed percentage of the ticket price, and will see event organisers pay music creators a share of 4% of revenue from tickets priced up to SEK 650 (€56), and 3% for tickets priced SEK 651 and over.

The agreement, which applies to one-day tickets, will come into force in January 2025, with an entry-level model in place for 2024. The cut-off point of SEK 650 will then be index-regulated every year according to the CPI.

“We have arrived at a price model that is simple, clear and long-term sustainable,” says Svensk Live operations manager Joppe Pihlgren. “This has taken time and effort, so it’s nice to be at the finish line.”

“This is a good settlement for Swedish songwriters and composers, and we are happy to have it in place”

Not-for-profit organisation Stim represents 100,000 music creators and publishers.

“This is a good settlement for Swedish songwriters and composers, and we are happy to have it in place,” says Stim CEO Casper Bjørner. “The new model is also beneficial for smaller concert organisers who receive a lower fee than before. They face big challenges and have been having a tough time for a long time.”

In a further statement, Svensk Live adds: “We have managed to resist increases for a very long time, which has benefited the members of Svensk Live. Now, the time was ripe for a new agreement that lowers the cost of the cheapest tickets, but increases the cost of more expensive tickets.”

