Supernova fest organisers: ‘We will dance again’

Tribe of Nova's Omri Sassi and Nimrod Arnin paid tribute to victims of the massacre at an official memorial ceremony in Israel

Organisers of Israel’s Supernova Sukkot festival have paid tribute to the victims of the massacre at an official memorial ceremony.

At least 260 people were killed and others taken hostage in the deadliest-ever attack on a music event after Hamas stormed the second day of the trance music gathering, held near the Gaza-Israel border on 7 October, as part of a wider coordinated attack on Israel.

“We went through something that we had no control over, we will take care of everyone and help everyone,” said Omri Sassi and Nimrod Arnin of promoter Tribe of Nova during this week’s memorial, held at Kibbutz Sdot Yam. “We love the country. We will dance again and that will be our victory.”

Staged under the Universo Paralello brand, the festival had attracted around 3,000 people to the desert near Kibbutz Re’im, not far from the Gaza Strip. Acts included Artifex, Aladin, Astral Projection, Flare, Jackalon, Jumpstreet, Kido, Libra, Man With no Name, Noface, Protonica, Rocky Tilbor, Shove, Spectra Sonics, Swarup and Wegha.

Sassi lost four relatives in the attack, while Arnin lost his sister.

“At the happiest and most intense moment of the day, terrorists came bursting in, launched a missile attack and started murdering people”

Speaking to Walla News, via National Post, the pair added: “The Nova community suffered the largest number of murders. This was the largest event we have done to date, a lot of people came from abroad to spend time at the event.

“At some point, at the height of the event, at sunrise, at the happiest and most intense moment of the day, terrorists came bursting in, launched a missile attack and started murdering people.”

Tribe of Nova has launched a fundraiser to support victims.

“We send endless love and a big big hug to all the members of the tribe, while wishing a speedy and complete recovery to all the wounded and injured and praying for the strengthening of their families and the spouses of the murdered,” says the organisation. “We will not leave anyone behind, we will spread this one and only truth to the rest of the world and bring out a bright and strong light that will accompany us in all our actions, until good prevails over evil.”

Executives from Israel’s live music industry called the Hamas attack the “biggest-ever disaster at a music festival”, adding that business will be paused for the foreseeable future.

The BBC reports that 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage in Hamas’ 7 October attacks, while the Hamas-run health ministry says more than 11,000 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes by Israel, including 4,500 children.

