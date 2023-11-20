Spain offers discounted tickets to under-30s

Sónar, Vida, Cruïlla, Embassa't and Canet Rock are among the festivals that have signed up to the government scheme

The Spanish government is offering discounted tickets for concerts and festivals to citizens between 18 and 30 years old.

Discounts range from €5–€20 and can also be applied to theatre, circus and dance shows.

Sónar, Vida, Cruïlla, Embassa’t and Canet Rock are among the festivals that have signed up for the scheme and the Department for Culture hopes more will follow suit.

The new scheme, called Cultura Jove (Youth Culture), replaces a former initiative for 18–25 year olds. In addition to expanding the age range, the government has also scrapped limitations on when discounted tickets can be purchased.

Now, the reduced tickets can be purchased at any time, on any day, all year round. It’s estimated that around 1,100,000 people will be eligible for the scheme.

The government will allocate an initial budget of €700,000 this season to cover the discounts, with promoters compensated for tickets sold on a monthly basis.

“For the first time, the Department of Culture makes a co-payment to facilitate the reduction in the price of admission,” says Natàlia Garriga, minister of culture of the Generalitat.

“We are aiming for 2% in the culture budget. Every year we have more resources and it will not be due to lack of them that this line can be expanded if young people demand it.”

If the demand from people between 18 and 30 years old exceeds expectations, the subsidy will be increased, said Garriga, whose objective is to expand Cultura Jove to include cinema and museums.

Similar schemes have been announced across Europe, in countries such as France, Italy and Germany, which recently called for the nationwide culture pass to be expanded after unprecedented demand.

