Secret Sounds axes festival leg due to supply issues

The Live Nation-owned promoter has cancelled the Brisbane leg of its Australian festival Heaps Good due to "event equipment issues"

Australia’s Secret Sounds has cancelled the Brisbane leg of its Heaps Good festival due to “supply chain and event equipment issues”.

The Live Nation-owned promoter behind Australian festivals Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival yesterday (15 November) shared the “not so good news” about the 2 January 2024 show at Sandstone Point.

The festival will still take place in Melbourne and Adelaide in December 2023 and January 2024 with performances from Flume, Foals, The Avalanches and more.

“We are working on two replacement shows in Brisbane city, stay tuned”

“We are having some supply chain and event equipment issues resulting in us not being able to deliver the best possible show for Brisbane,” reads a statement from Secret Sounds.

“We are incredibly sorry, please expect full refunds for your Brisbane tickets to the purchasing credit card in the next week or do.

“We are working on two replacement shows in Brisbane city, stay tuned. Once again, we are so sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience caused.”

Secret Sounds’ festival portfolio also includes Harvest Rock, Spilt Milk and Spin Off. The latter was added when Secret Sounds acquired event management company Kicks Entertainment in 2022.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.