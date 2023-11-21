P!nk, Burna Boy line up more UK/EU stadium shows

The US singer and the Afro-fusion star are returning to the continent next summer after historic 2023 concerts

P!nk and Burna Boy have both announced more stadium shows in the UK/Europe after milestone concerts in the country this summer.

Earlier this year, Burna Boy became the first-ever African artist to headline a UK stadium with his performance at London Stadium (cap. 60,000) on Saturday 3 June.

The Afro-fusion star will return to the very same stadium on Saturday 29th June 2024 for a special performance alongside his band, The Outsiders, as part of the I Told Them… Tour.

Spaceship Entertainment, Whytelion and Coko Bar will promote the Grammy Award-winner’s return show, with tickets on sale this Friday (24 November).

Also in June 2024, P!nk will return to the UK with her blockbuster Summer Carnival Tour, which this year spanned 64 dates and grossed US$350 million.

Following her two sell-out headline shows at BST, P!NK will return to London with two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The 16-stop 2024 run includes stadium shows in London, Dublin, Liverpool, Cardiff, Glasgow, Bern, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Mönchengladbach and Stockholm.

Following her two sell-out headline shows at BST during the summer, P!NK will return to London with two nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,850).

The Script, GAYLE, and DJ and producer KidCutUp are due to support the star on the Summer Carnival Tour 2024.

The Summer Carnival Tour recently completed a North American leg where P!nk performed to 1.75 million fans with sold-out record-breaking shows across the country.

Its next stop is Australia and New Zealand, with shows in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland and more.

