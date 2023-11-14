The O2 launches ‘industry-leading’ Green Rider

The document outlining sustainable choices for incoming productions and tours will be shared with artist teams and promoters

The O2 in London has launched its very own Green Rider, an ‘industry-leading’ document outlining sustainable choices for incoming tours and productions.

The Green Rider includes best practice recommendations for how to reduce CO2 emissions, make more sustainable choices for equipment and materials used, reduce waste and energy consumption, and monitor an event’s carbon footprint, alongside an appendix containing useful resources and local suppliers.

The Rider will be shared with promoters and artist teams visiting the 21,000-capacity venue from now onwards.

“As a world-famous venue and industry-leaders in live entertainment, we have a responsibility to help drive forward the sustainability agenda for international touring and live events, and that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with The O2’s Green Rider,” says Sam Booth, director of sustainability at AEG Europe.

“Working closely with organisations like A Greener Future, we’ve identified key areas where the environmental impact of a tour can be significantly reduced, and this document has been designed to directly address this. Our ambition is to create a blueprint for shows visiting the arena moving forwards, and for the wider live industry, whilst also working collaboratively with artists and touring crews to make events at The O2 more sustainable, but still a great experience for the bands and the fans.”

The creation of a Green Rider follows the announcement that The O2 will be hosting ‘carbon removed’ events as part of a worldwide arena first, in collaboration with carbon removal experts CUR8 and sustainable event specialists A Greener Future.

The pilot events, taking place at The 1975’s headline shows at the venue in February 2024, will use a portfolio of carbon removal methods to physically extract the carbon generated by the events from the atmosphere and durably store it out of harm’s way, according to the AEG-operated arena.

Adam Pearson, commercial director at The O2, adds: “The O2 arena hosts over 200 events a year with some of the biggest acts in the world, so we have a massive opportunity here to really drive the sustainability agenda forward in our industry. Sustainability forms a core part of the venue’s business strategy as we strive to reduce our overall environmental impact and ultimately achieve net zero, but we need to be aligned with the artists, promoters and touring crews that come through the door to produce truly impactful change.

“We’re really excited about the launch of our Green Rider and have received a really positive response from the industry so far, but the document will be ever-evolving, so we welcome any suggestions for how to improve this further from the industry.”

The O2 was the first arena in England to achieve its Greener Arena certification from A Greener Future in December 2022, thanks to the venue’s sustainability practices and commitments.

