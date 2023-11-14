PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Nyege Nyege ‘safest yet staged’ amid terror threat

The Ugandan electronic music event attracted 20,000 music fans - including 4,000 from abroad - despite security warnings

By James Hanley on 14 Nov 2023

DJ Alisha


image © Talent Africa

Uganda’s Nyege Nyege festival has provided a $10 million boost to the country’s economy despite international visitors being warned to stay away due to a heightened terror threat.

The US, UK and Irish embassies all urged citizens to avoid the electronic music festival, which was held in Jinja from 9-12 November. But promoter Talent Africa reports the event still attracted more than 20,000 festival-goers – including 4,000 foreign attendees – making it East Africa’s “largest tourism experience”.

Dubbed the “Tomorrowland of Africa”, Nyege Nyege featured acts such as Sho Madjozi, Vigro Deep, Eddy Kenzo, Aunty Rayzor, DJ Kampire, Boutross, Bushali, DJ Diaki, Top Klas, De Schuurman, Afrorack, Chovu, Muovipussi and Yuri.

“This year’s Nyege Nyege festival was the most spectacular ever, with more than 20,000 people – mostly Ugandans –gathering in Uganda and others from around the world to listen to more than 300 artists,” say Nyege Nyege’s Derek Debru and Arlen Dilsizian. “Most importantly at this time when there is so much suffering and war occurring in the world, it was an event that celebrated peace and joy and enabled people to share understanding and kindness together.”

The British High Commission had advised against all but essential travel due to the “growing terror threat in Uganda, including the targeting of foreigners”, while the Irish Embassy also issued a warning, with reference to “music and cultural festivals in Uganda”. The US Embassy, meanwhile, encouraged individuals to “reconsider attendance at upcoming large public gatherings”, citing “increased terrorist activity”.

“People were given a chance to share a special experience in Jinja – and to do so in a safe and secure environment due to the effective security provisions”

The warnings followed a number of deadly attacks in recent months in Uganda, attributed to Democratic Republic of Congo-based rebels. Three people died in an attack in Queen Elizabeth National Park in Western Uganda on 17 October, while 42 people, including 37 pupils, were killed at a secondary school in June.

Organisers say an “unprecedented security operation” ensured Nyege Nyege’s eighth edition was “the safest yet staged”. In a break from the norm, accommodation at Nyege Nyege was not provided on site, but via secure campsites set up by partnering hotels.

“For four days, people were given a chance to share a special experience in Jinja – and to do so in a safe and secure environment due to the effective security provisions that had been put in place,” they add. “People came from all over the world to party together and the result was a beautiful experience as they heard some of the most exciting musical talents not only from Africa but globally. We look forward to doing it all again next year.”

The Ugandan parliament banned the festival last year, accusing it of “promoting immorality”, but later reversed the decision. This year’s event has also been credited with the creation of 2,000 jobs directly through the festival and a further 2,000 jobs through the springing up of businesses to help facilitate visitors.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • The success of Istanbul Jazz Festival this year left organisers highly confident of doubling audience next year
    Confidence boost for Istanbul Jazz Festival

    A year after disruption due to an attempted coup, festival returns with panache.

  • Jung Yong-hwa plays the Mercedes-Benz Arena, in Tking hometown Shanghai, last October, Hillam Lau
    $10m for 'Chinese StubHub' Tking

    The Shanghai-based secondary ticketing site, which boasts half a million users, reportedly works closely with Chinese promoters to offer inventory for discount prices

  • Adelaide venue Jive
    $3m funding boost for South Australian live sector

    South Australia's live music scene has received a boost courtesy of a AUS$3 million (€1.9m) government support package. Up to $300,000 will be available for venues and promoters, via the Live Music Support Package, along with up to $50,000 for touring artists and their local crews, if they can demonstrate…

Popular articles

news|09 Nov 2023

2024 lineups stack up: Lolla, Roskilde and more

news|13 Nov 2023

Verti Music Hall GM on the venue’s best year yet

news|10 Nov 2023

Security warning over ‘Tomorrowland of Africa’

news|09 Nov 2023

Wasserman Music unveils new exec hires

news|13 Nov 2023

Global Promoters Report 2023 out now

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Production SupervisorThe O2

North Greenwich, LondonFull Time£30K - £38K + Benefits

Senior Marketing ManagerAXS

Manchester, UKFull Time£50K - £55K + Benefits

Junior Policy Officer / Industry LiaisonFEAT (Face-value European Alliance for Ticketing)

London, UK / RemoteFull Time or Part Time£30K - £35K Pro Rata

Assistant Bars & Duty ManagerIslington Assembly Hall

London, UKFull Time£34,000 - £35,862