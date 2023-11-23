Neo Sala on ‘phenomenal’ demand for Springsteen

“I have never seen demand for tickets so strong during my 40 years as a concert promoter," says the Doctor Music CEO, after selling 350,000 tickets

Doctor Music has made history in Spain after selling 350,000 tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s 2023/24 shows in the country.

“I have never seen demand for tickets so strong during my 40 years as a concert promoter… it’s absolutely phenomenal,” Doctor Music founder and CEO Neo Sala told IQ.

In the space of 14 months, Doctor Music will have promoted seven shows in Spain for Springsteen and the E Street Band.

In April this year, the Boss performed two shows at the Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, having sold 100,000 tickets in a few hours. “No other act in the history of Spanish concerts has sold so many tickets that fast,” Sala told IQ at the time.

This week, Doctor Music made history again, selling 250,000 tickets for Springsteen’s five 2024 concerts in Spain; two more at the Estadi Olímpic and three at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. According to Sala, this marks a new record for the number of tickets sold in a week.

“It’s an honour and a great satisfaction,” Sala tells IQ. “It’s always an absolute pleasure to work with Bruce and his team and selling that many tickets – which means making many concertgoers happy – makes it even better,” adds Sala.

The legendary promoter, who founded Doctor Music in 1982, estimates that he has promoted close to 50 concerts for Springsteen since they joined forces in 1992. “And Bruce’s show is better than ever which is incredible considering his age,” he adds.

The 74-year-old’s upcoming Spain shows are part of a 22-date stadium run that kicks off on 5 May at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, and finishes back in the UK at London’s Wembley Stadium on 25 July.

It will also visit Northern Ireland, Ireland, France, Czech Republic, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway.

More than 1.6 million tickets were sold for the 2023 European leg, which concluded in late July with a sold-out show at the 70,000-cap Monza Circuit in Italy. The run visited 14 countries in Europe, including multi-night stands in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, Oslo, London and Copenhagen.

In September, Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 North American tour with the E Street Band on doctor’s advice as he continues his recovery from peptic ulcer disease. The tour, which grossed $142.6m in the first half of 2023, is due to resume at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in the US on 19 March next year.

