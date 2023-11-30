Next act to play MSG Sphere Las Vegas revealed

American rock band Phish will deliver a four-show run at the 20,000-capacity venue in April next year

Phish is the next major act booked to play at the MSG Sphere Las Vegas, following in the footsteps of U2.

The American rock band will deliver a four-show run at the 17,500-seat/20,000-cap venue from 18-21 April, 2024, with each night set to feature a unique setlist and visuals.

“From the moment we first heard about Sphere and its potential, we’ve been dreaming up ways to bring our show to this breathtaking canvas,” says Trey Anastasio, Phish guitarist and vocalist, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to present this completely unique experience to Phish fans.”

The band, who are known for making each show unique, have promised a “once-in-a-lifetime audio-visual experience” during the shows.

The Sphere features a 160,000 sq. foot LED display inside the main venue, which wraps up, over and around the audience for a fully immersive experience in cutting-edge 16K x 16K resolution.

Ticket requests for the Phish run are now open until 12:00 pm ET on 11 December. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning 15 December at 1 pm ET.

The venue’s first resident artist, U2, wrapped their fourth leg of the U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency on 4 November, with Billboard Boxscore reporting that the 17 shows grossed $109.8 million and sold 281,000 tickets, marking the fastest-grossing residency in Boxscore history.

Last week, MSG’s plans for a Sphere venue in London were rejected by the Mayor of London who said “the current proposals would result in an unacceptable negative impact on local residents”.

A spokesperson for MSG tells IQ: “While we are disappointed in London’s decision, there are many forward-thinking cities that are eager to bring this technology to their communities. We will concentrate on those.”

