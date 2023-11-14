Live Nation partners with K-pop label JYP Entertainment

Under the deal, Live Nation will produce tours for JYP artists including TWICE, Stray Kids, iTZY and Xdinary Heroes

Live Nation has signed a multi-year global strategic partnership with K-pop label JYP Entertainment.

Under the deal, Live Nation will produce tours for established JYP artists including TWICE, Stray Kids, iTZY, Xdinary Heroes (XH) and NMIXX as well as emerging talent.

The new partnership formalises and advances the companies’ existing relationship while also expanding the global reach of JYP artists.

The new partnership formalises and advances the companies’ existing relationship

The firms have collaborated on tours for artists including TWICE, who became the first K-pop girl group to headline both NFL and MLB stadiums when they played Sofi Stadium in LA and MetLife Stadium in New York earlier this year, according to a press release.

The group is in the midst of its fifth and largest world tour to date, READY TO BE, on which they are slated to play 44 shows across 25 cities globally.

Elsewhere, the companies teamed up for Stray Kids’ second world tour, MANIAC, which included 42 shows in 18 cities in North America and Asia.

South Korea-based JYP says it is currently focused on broadening its global reach. In June, the label announced an expansion of its strategic worldwide partnership with Republic Records and Imperial to cover JYP’s entire roster. The partnership now includes global distribution of artists and catalogues, A&R, marketing and business development.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.