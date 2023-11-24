Lisbon to gain new 1,100-capacity music venue

With a preference for rock programming, Rock Station is modelled on legendary 80s club Rock Rendez Vous

Lisbon is set to gain a new 1,100-capacity music venue dedicated primarily to the genre of rock.

The venue, named Rock Station and located next to Estação do Oriente (one of Portugal’s main transport hubs), opens on 8 December with a concert from singer and composer José Cid.

The venue’s devotion to rock is modelled on one of Lisbon’s best-known clubs, Rock Rendez Vous, which was regarded as one of the most important music venues for rock music in Portugal during the 80s.

Rock Station’s founder, João Santos, a former sound technician and programming coordinator at Rock Rendez Vous, says he is aiming to make the new space “the great rock club in Lisbon”.

“It will be exactly like 35 years ago: when the band ends, people can stay inside until 4 am dancing to good rock music”

“It will have the same type of programming that we had at Rock Rendez Vous,” Santos told Expresso. “The idea is to include everyone who attended the old [Rock Rendez Vous] and introduce new bands as well.

“It will be exactly like 35 years ago: when the band ends, people can stay inside until 4 am dancing to good rock music,” adds Santos.

On Fridays and Saturdays, Rock Station will host performances from rock bands and during the week, external promoters can hire the space for concerts of any genre. Santos

The venue – which has “a generous stage with an area of ​​more of 800 m2 assisted by a team of resident professional technicians” – will host domestic and international artists.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.