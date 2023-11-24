Legal action filed over Roger Waters’ Chile gigs

The Jewish community of Chile is seeking to ban the 80-year-old from inciting "hatred and anti-Semitism" at his Santiago concerts

The Jewish community of Chile has filed an appeal seeking to ban Roger Waters from “using elements or issuing comments that incite hatred and anti-Semitism” at his upcoming Santiago concerts.

The 80-year-old former Pink Floyd bassist, who has repeatedly insisted he is not an antisemite, brings his This Is Not a Drill Tour to Estadio Monumental this weekend for two shows from 25-26 November.

As part of the action launched in Santiago’s Court of Appeals, the community – which alleges Waters has a “history of incitement to anti-Semitic hatred” – is calling on promoter DG Medios to carry out “all necessary actions” to prevent the musician from be banned from making any “Judeophobic” statements.

“Following Mr Waters’ history of incitement to anti-Semitic hatred, which has earned him sanctions in various countries around the world, the CJCh seeks to prohibit him from using elements or issuing comments that incite hatred and anti-Semitism in his concert,” says Jewish community leader Ariela Agosín, as per Merco Press. “It also seeks that the producer [DG Medios] performs all necessary actions to prevent the above events from occurring.

“We are not interested that he stops singing, but that his concerts are not an incitement to hatred, that he does not call for violence, that he does not use anti-Semitic elements. That’s what our actions will be.”

According to Infoebae, the community has followed the lead the Delegation of Argentine Israeli Associations (DAIA), which recently attempted to prevent Waters from performing in Buenos Aires for “discrimination, advocacy of crime and incitement to collective violence”.

While the DAIA failed to have the dates cancelled, it succeeded in gaining a ruling from the Argentine authorities that prohibited Waters from uttering anti-Jewish epithets in his concerts at Estadio River Plate on 21-22 November. The Jerusalem Post reports that Waters dropped his “antisemitic iconography” from his presentation for the Argentina shows following the legal action.

“A prosecutor was present at both shows and warned the stadium and the production company that she would be attentive if Waters committed a violation of the law”

“A legal firm denounced, together with an affidavit subscribed by myself, that if he did the same show he had been doing on tour, where he dressed as a Nazi, used the Star of David on the flying pig, and compared Abu Shakleh to Anne Frank, that it would be considered a crime,” said SWC Latin America’s director Dr Ariel Gelbung.

“A prosecutor was present at both shows and warned the stadium and the production company that she would be attentive if Waters committed a violation of the law.

“At the same time, the DAIA, the political representation of the Jewish community in Argentina, managed to get a judge to let Waters know that he had to refrain from making antisemitic comments.”

The tour, which wraps up in Quito, Ecuador on 9 December, was subject to controversy earlier this year in Germany, where Frankfurt City Council and the state of Hesse attempted to block Waters performance at Frankfurt’s Festhalle, citing allegations of “persistent anti-Israel behaviour” from Waters, who it claimed was “considered one of the most widely spread antisemites in the world”.

Waters took legal action, branding the move “unconstitutional”, “without justification, and based upon the false accusation that Roger Waters is antisemitic, which he is not”. A German court subsequently ruled the gig should be allowed to go ahead, concluding that blocking it would infringe upon Waters’ free speech rights.

Almost 40,000 people, including artists Eric Clapton, Brian Eno, Nick Mason, Peter Gabriel and Tom Morello, signed a petition demanding the concerts be allowed to proceed.

A cross-party group of politicians in Germany was also unsuccessful in demanding the cancellation of Waters’ gig in Cologne due to his comments on the war in Ukraine.

