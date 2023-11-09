Kings of Leon complete Silverstone F1 concert bill

The 2024 British Grand Prix's expanded live music offering will also feature Stormzy, Pete Tong and Rudimental

Kings of Leon have been announced as headliners of the 2024 Formula 1 British Grand Prix opening concert.

The US rock band will perform on Thursday 4 July, kicking off the four-day festival line-up which will also feature Stormzy (Friday), Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics (Saturday) and Rudimental (Sunday).

The live music offering is provided at no extra cost to British GP ticket holders.

“We are incredibly excited to have global icons Kings of Leon join our line-up for the 2024 British Grand Prix,” says Silverstone’s commercial director Nick Read. “Our long-term ambition has always been to attract the biggest and best artists in the world to Silverstone to put on a spectacular show for the British fans.”

The famous motor racing circuit expanded its music arena, which now accommodates up to 45,000 people, to host Calvin Harris, Jax Jones, Black Eyed Peas and Tom Grennan this summer.

Silverstone’s director of music Jamie Scott spoke to IQ earlier this year about launching a new era of live music at the famous racetrack.

“The idea is to put the music on an equal par with the racing and get great British talent on there,” he said. “So, you won’t just be coming to watch the race, you’re going to be coming for days of entertainment.

“Like every world sport now, Formula 1 is all about entertainment and the experience; it is on the tip of everyone’s tongue because of what it means to people, and it is now connecting with a younger demographic [via Netflix series] Drive to Survive, and this feels like a great way to start.”

Formula 1, which was acquired by Live Nation shareholder Liberty Media in 2017, has increasingly utilised live music as part of its Grand Prix weekend festivities.

Held since 2009, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has become renowned for its Yasalam After-Race Concerts, which have starred acts such as Beyoncé, Prince, Paul McCartney, Britney Spears, Jay-Z, Eminem, Muse, Kanye West, Blur, Rihanna, Pink and Depeche Mode.

This month’s 15th edition includes performances by Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Tiësto, Chris Brown and Ava Max at Yas Island from 23-26 November.

Last year’s Miami Grand Prix brought acts such as Post Malone, Maluma and The Chainsmokers to Miami Gardens, while 2023’s inaugural Las Vegas F1 Grand Prix will kick off with a star-studded showcase, featuring artists including J Balvin, Journey, Keith Urban, and Steve Aoki.

Set for Wednesday, 15 November, the jam-packed event will precede the first-ever Vegas GP weekend, with the opening ceremony spanning seven stages and including performances from will.i.am, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Bishop Briggs, Swedish House Mafia, along with appearances by the Blue Man Group and Cirque du Soleil.

“It was important for us to create an opening ceremony that balances the spirit of Las Vegas with the global excitement that Formula 1 and these incredible drivers bring to each host city,” said Renee Wilm, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. CEO.

