Green Day announces global 2024 stadium tour

Green Day have announced a global stadium tour for 2024 to mark the anniversaries of their iconic albums American Idiot and Dookie.

The Saviors Tour comprises 34 dates in North America and Europe, including a number of festivals.

The outing will kick off in Europe on 30 May 2024 at O Son do Camino festival in Spain before visiting France, Germany, Italy and the UK, where the band will play a show at the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium on 29 June.

The European leg includes festival appearances at Road to Rio Babel (Spain), Rock im Park/am Ring (Germany), I Days (Italy) and Isle of Wight (UK).

Nothing But Thieves, The Hives, Donots, The Interrupters and Maid of Ace will support Green Day in the UK/EU.

The North American run begins shortly after on 29 July at Nationals Park in Washington, DC and makes 27 stops across North America in cities such as Toronto, ON; New York, NY; Chicago, IL; Atlanta, GA; Nashville, TN; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ; San Francisco, CA and many more before wrapping up in San Diego, CA at Petco Park (cap. 42,445) on 28 September.

The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas will support Green Day on the North America leg, produced by Live Nation.

The Saviors Tour is being touted as a ‘career-spanning celebration of one of the biggest musical acts of all time and some of the most important albums in history’.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Green Day’s 1994 certified Diamond album, Dookie, and the 20th anniversary of 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot. The US band will also perform tracks from their newly announced album, Saviors.

Green Day, booked by CAA worldwide and managed by Crush Music, are one of the most successful rock bands of the 21st century, grossing more than $200 million from 371 headline shows reported to the Pollstar Boxoffice since June 2000.

