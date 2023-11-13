PROFILE

news

Global Promoters Report 2023 out now

The second edition of the indispensable guide is significantly expanded, featuring analysis of 55 markets across six continents

By IQ on 13 Nov 2023


The Global Promoters Report (GPR) 2023, the latest indispensable guide to the industry’s leading promoters and touring territories, is out now.

The second edition of the report, available to subscribers of IQ, is significantly expanded and features analysis of 55 markets across six continents.

The GPR 2023 includes key summaries of the major players working with international artists, unique interviews and insight into each of the world’s top live music markets and dedicated editorial on key trends and developments across the global live music business.

“If 2022 was the year the show got back on the road, 2023 saw it break into a record-breaking speed,” says GPR editor James Drury.

“Promoters worldwide are reporting more shows than ever, and while some of the challenges of last year are being overcome, it’s not all smooth sailing, as we discover.”

This year’s GPR also features a special report on how the uptick in stadium shows is affecting the rest of the business.

“While stadium shows have been a feature of live touring since the Beatles played Shea Stadium in 1965, it feels like there’s never been so many of these enormous productions on the road as there is this year,” continues Drury.

“Reports of eye-watering grosses and astonishing attendances are great news for the artists and their teams, but what do they mean for the rest of the business (which makes up the vast majority of all shows)?”

This year’s GPR is available in print, digitally, and on this dedicated year-round mini site. To purchase a print copy of the report, get in touch with [email protected].

A preview version of the Global Promoters Report 2023 is below.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

