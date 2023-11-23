Girls Aloud announce 21st anniversary reunion tour

The girl group's first tour in 11 years will be dedicated to their former bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in 2021

Girls Aloud have announced they are reuniting for a UK and Ireland arena tour to commemorate their 21st anniversary as a group.

The girl group, who formed on British TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002, comprises Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. The concerts – their first tour in 11 years – will be dedicated to their former bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in 2021, aged 39.

Promoted by TEG Europe, The Girls Aloud Show will launch in Dublin on 18 May next year, before visiting Belfast, Manchester, Cardiff, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, London and Liverpool.

“It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later”

“We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago,” says Cheryl. “The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon.

“But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Girls Aloud, who are represented by Fascination Management, have sold more than five million albums in the UK and hold the Guinness World Record for their 20 consecutive UK Top 10 singles. The group will not be releasing any new music around the tour.

Their full list of tour dates is as follows:

Sat 18 May – 3Arena Dublin

Mon 20 May – SSE Arena Belfast

Thurs 23 May – Manchester AO Arena

Fri 24 May – Manchester AO Arena

Mon 27 May – Cardiff Utilita Arena

Fri 31 May – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sat 1 Jun – Newcastle Utilita Arena

Tues 4 Jun – Aberdeen P&J Live

Sat 8 Jun – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Weds 12 Jun – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 15 Jun – Leeds First Direct Arena

Tues 18 Jun – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Sat 22 Jun – London The O2

Sun 23 Jun – London The O2

Sat 29 Jun – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

