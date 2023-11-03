Garth Brooks to headline Amazon’s first Black Friday concert

Brooks’s sold-out performance at his new downtown Nashville bar has already earned over three million ticket requests

Amazon Music has announced its first-ever Black Friday Amazon Music Live concert, headlined by American country star Garth Brooks.

Brooks’s performance will be livestreamed from the grand opening of his new downtown Nashville bar, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, giving fans around the world a front-row seat for one of his well-known ‘Dive Bar’ concerts.

The sold-out show has already earned over three million ticket requests from Brooks’ fans.

For those unable to attend, Prime Video and Twitch will air the 24 November concert from 19:00 ET. Viewers will have free access to Amazon Music Live, including viewers without an Amazon account or a Prime membership.

“Not only will the people see the Friends bar for the first time, but they will also hear new music live for the first time”

“We’ve already seen over three million entries to win a chance to attend, and thanks to our friends at Amazon, this episode will ensure that everybody who wants to see this show can,” said Brooks in a statement.

“Not only will the people see the Friends bar for the first time, but they will also hear new music live for the first time…and if you know us, we will be playing the old stuff, as well.”

Sponsored by Verizon, the AML Black Friday special will air after Black Friday Football—the first-ever NFL game played on Black Friday in history, streaming on Prime Video.

Previous episodes of Season Two of AML included Ed Sheeran, Feid, Lil Durk, Trippie Red, Machine Gun Kelly, Metro Boomin with Post Malone, Nav and Offset. Meanwhile, Peso Pluma became the first musical Mexicana artist to perform on AML.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.