PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Fuzz Productions opens new venue in Athens

The company behind Fuzz Club and Release Athens has launched a new 2,300-cap venue that "fills a crucial gap" in Athens's music landscape

By Lisa Henderson on 10 Nov 2023


image © Νίκος Μαργιόλας

Greece-based Fuzz Productions has opened a new 2,300-capacity indoor live music venue in the heart of downtown Athens, called Floyd.

Fuzz Productions already run two venues – Fuzz Club in Athens and Fix Factory of Sound in Thessaloniki – as well as the Release Athens festival and the Greek edition of Europavox Festival.

Forthcoming concerts at the venue include Epica, Black Country New Road, Magnetic Fields, Parov Stelar and Emperor

The company says its newest venue boasts top-notch features including a fantastic stage and a high-tech sound and lighting setup and that, along with the capacity, it fills “a crucial gap” in Athens’s music landscape.

Floyd opened in October with a series of back-to-back sold-out shows from acts including Blind Guardian.

Forthcoming concerts at the venue include Epica, Black Country New Road, Magnetic Fields, Parov Stelar and Emperor.

This week, Fuzz Productions announced Pulp as a headliner for Release Athens 2024, set to return to Plateia Nerou in Faliro next June.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|07 Nov 2023

Legends announces acquisition of ASM Global

news|08 Nov 2023

Legends-ASM deal signals shift in venue market

news|08 Nov 2023

Nominees for Arthur Awards 2024 revealed

news|09 Nov 2023

Kings of Leon complete Silverstone F1 concert bill

news|08 Nov 2023

Ed Sheeran’s UAE shows tipped to make history

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Deputy General ManagerO2 Academy Brixton

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Production ManagerO2 Academy Brixton

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Admin / Accounts AssistantX-ray Touring

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Head of TicketingAO Arena

Manchester, UKFull TimeCompetitive