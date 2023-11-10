Fuzz Productions opens new venue in Athens

The company behind Fuzz Club and Release Athens has launched a new 2,300-cap venue that "fills a crucial gap" in Athens's music landscape

Greece-based Fuzz Productions has opened a new 2,300-capacity indoor live music venue in the heart of downtown Athens, called Floyd.

Fuzz Productions already run two venues – Fuzz Club in Athens and Fix Factory of Sound in Thessaloniki – as well as the Release Athens festival and the Greek edition of Europavox Festival.

Forthcoming concerts at the venue include Epica, Black Country New Road, Magnetic Fields, Parov Stelar and Emperor

The company says its newest venue boasts top-notch features including a fantastic stage and a high-tech sound and lighting setup and that, along with the capacity, it fills “a crucial gap” in Athens’s music landscape.

Floyd opened in October with a series of back-to-back sold-out shows from acts including Blind Guardian.

This week, Fuzz Productions announced Pulp as a headliner for Release Athens 2024, set to return to Plateia Nerou in Faliro next June.

