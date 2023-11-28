FKP Scorpio UK bids to host 15k-cap outdoor series

The company has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to run the events in Bristol's Queen Square until 2028

FKP Scorpio UK has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to stage a series of outdoor concerts in the city.

The company is bidding to host an unspecified number of 15,000-cap live music events in Bristol’s Queen Square.

Bristol 24/7 reports that the application is for a licence up to the end of 2028, with shows to run until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10.45pm on Sundays.

The concerts would be the biggest to take place at the venue, which hosts the main stage of Bristol Harbour Festival, since Glastonbury’s Arcadia brought its fire-breathing spider to the square in 2015. Massive Attack also performed at the site in 2003.

FKP Scorpio UK has upcoming shows with the likes of Anne-Marie, Beans On Toast, The Rifles, Nick Mulvey and DMA’s

However, as Queen Square is situated near a growing residential area, the Bristol Post notes the plan could prove controversial, with the application expected to go before the licensing committee, who will make the final decision on whether to approve it.

CTS Eventim-owned FKP hired concert promoters Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill from DHP Family in 2020 to head up and grow its then nascent UK touring business, which originally soft-launched in 2018.

The UK office worked on Ed Sheeran’s 2022 stadium tour and has upcoming shows with the likes of Anne-Marie, Beans On Toast, The Rifles, Nick Mulvey, DMA’s, Calum Scott, Buzzcocks, Slowdive, Noah Kahan and Sundara Karma, as well as Disney100: The Exhibition.

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Bristol’s long-delayed 19,000-cap YTL Arena will not open until late 2025 or early 2026.

