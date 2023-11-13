Dua Lipa confirms first live shows since 2022

The British-Albanian superstar will star at Belgium's Rock Werchter and Portugal's NOS Alive next summer

Dua Lipa has announced her first live shows since 2022, with two European festival slots confirmed for next summer.

The multi Grammy and BRIT Award-winning singer will headline Belgium’s Rock Werchter on Saturday 6 July, and is the first artist to be confirmed for Portugal’s NOS Alive, where she will star on the main stage on Friday July 12.

The 28-year-old, who released her new single Houdini at the end of last week as the lead track from her forthcoming third album, generated $89,302,575 from her 71-date Future Nostalgia Tour last year. Future Nostalgia was ranked the 18th highest-grossing tour of 2022, according to Billboard Boxscore.

Lipa joins Foo Fighters on the bill at Rock Werchter 2024, which will take place at the Festivalpark in Werchter from 4-7 July. Tickets go on sale on 1 December.

Tickets for NOS Alive, meanwhile, which runs from 11-13 July at Passeio Marítimo de Algés, near Lisbon, are already on sale. Single-day tickets cost €84.53, with a two-day pass costing €169.06 and three-day passes available at €203.30.

Lipa has also been strongly tipped to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival, although co-organiser recently dismissed rumours that Lipa, Coldplay and Madonna were all booked to play the 2024 event as “untrue”.

