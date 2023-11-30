DEAG reaches ‘new level’ of earnings in 2023

Wanting to further accelerate its growth, the German live entertainment company says its considering a possible stock market listing

Deutsche Entertainment (DEAG) has announced a “new level of revenue and earnings” in 2023, thanks to a consolidation break and the industry’s full recovery after Covid-19.

The German live entertainment company today reported earnings for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year, driven by its “own formats, the successful buy and build strategy, and the outperformance in the ticketing business”.

Compared to the pre-Covid year 2019, revenue increased by 73.3% from €123.1 million to €213.3m. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose significantly from €8m in the first nine months of 2019 to €13.8m (+72.5%) in the first nine months of the current financial year.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding the bonus programme for 25 executives – which expires at the end of this year) amounts to €15m.

DEAG says it now generates around half of its consolidated revenue from its own event formats, the tickets for which are sold mainly and, in many areas, exclusively via its own ticketing platforms, myticket.de, myticket.at, myticket.co.uk, gigantic.com and tickets.ie.

The fourth quarter is already shaping up to be the strongest in terms of sales in the history of the Group’s own platforms, according to the results. In the same period of the previous year, revenue totalled €235.1m and EBITDA amounted to €20.3m.

In the third quarter of 2023, DEAG generated revenue of €90.7m, compared to €101.7m in the same period of the previous year, and EBITDA of €8.7m (previous year: €10.2m).

For the full year 2023, DEAG is aiming for revenue of more than €300m and “remains committed to its goal of high operating profitability”. In 2022, the company reported the highest revenue and EBITDA in the company’s 45-year history at €325m and said it expected 2023 to surpass that.

The Berlin-based promoter and ticket agency says it will continue to play an active role in the consolidation of the live entertainment industry in Europe and drive its growth both organically and through M&As. To further accelerate its growth, is also continuing to examine all equity financing options, including a possible stock market listing.

The company has only been private for the last two years, having accepted a takeover offer from its largest single shareholder, Apeiron Investment Group, and its Malta-based subsidiary Musai Capital in 2021. Prior to that, the company was public for 23 years.

“DEAG’s growth in 2023 exceeds our expectations,” says Prof. Peter Schwenkow, CEO of DEAG.”Without acquisitions in the current year and without significant catch-up effects as in 2022, the company has reached a new level of revenue and earnings compared to the pre-pandemic period. We are particularly pleased with the development in the ticketing and Services businesses.

“DEAG is succeeding in selling an increasing share of tickets for concerts and events via its own ticketing platforms. The share of sales by third parties is also increasing. We will continue on our successful growth path, as M&A will remain a building block of our strategy. We are in advanced discussions with potential companies and will continue to establish new companies abroad.”

DEAG has interests in Germany, Great Britain, Switzerland, Ireland and Denmark. Its group includes Kilimanjaro Group (UK), Wizard Promotions (DE), UK Live, My Ticket (DE, AT, UK) and Belladrum Tartan Heart festival (UK).

