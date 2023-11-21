CTS Eventim expands South American ticketing biz

The ticketing giant has acquired Punto Ticket in Chile and Teleticket in Peru via its joint venture with Sony Music Latin Iberia

CTS Eventim has acquired Punto Ticket in Chile and Teleticket in Peru via its joint venture with Sony Music Latin Iberia.

The JV was formed in 2016 to provide ticketing services in Brazil, leveraging both CTS Eventim’s technology platform and Sony Music Latin Iberia’s broad range of Latin American business.

These new acquisitions will provide ticketing systems and related services to concert promoters and venues across Chile and Peru, thus signalling the JV’s expansion into South America. Corporate leadership for the acquired companies will remain in place.

“South America is a real growth market for ticketing and live entertainment,” says Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS Eventim. “We’re delighted to be partnering with Sony Music in two more extremely dynamic territories, and to have Punto Ticket Chile and Teleticket Peru joining our global network.”



Afo Verde, chairman and CEO, Sony Music Latin Iberia: “The expansion of our operations to Chile and Peru showcases our continued commitment to fans, artists, promoters, venues, and the live music business. Chile and Peru are exciting, growing markets and a vital stop for both Latin and international touring superstars alike. We look forward to our continued partnership with Eventim to provide top-of-class service and solutions to both consumers and our clients in these markets.”

Danton Vinales, Founder and CTO, Punto Ticket: “This partnership propels us into a new growth trajectory within the impressive CTS Eventim and Sony Music network. The collaborative essence of this venture not only enriches our technological skills but also amplifies the service quality for promoters, artists, and fans as well. As we complement our local expertise with global capabilities, the future is ripe with promises of superior live entertainment experiences. I, alongside the Punto Ticket & Teleticket teams, eagerly anticipate the remarkable journey and achievements ahead with our new partners.”

According to the International Ticketing Report 2023, Punto Ticket rakes in around 80% of the primary ticketing market for larger gigs in Chile, despite Tickemaster launching an operation in the country in 2021.

The decade-old local service is in its third year of a four-year deal in which it is the official ticketing partner for three theatres in Santiago and continues to handle ticketing operations for the Movistar Arena and various festivals, including Primavera.

