Coran Capshaw plans 7,500-cap amphitheatre

The entrepreneur's Red Light Ventures is behind the $30 million Richmond Ampitheater scheme in Virginia, US

By James Hanley on 01 Nov 2023


image © Richmond Amphitheater LLC

Work is underway on a $30 million (€28m), 7,500-cap amphitheatre project in the US, being led by Coran Capshaw’s Red Light Ventures.

The venue in Richmond, Virginia is earmarked to open in spring 2025 on Gambles Hill, and will welcome 25-35 concerts a year, as well as hosting community-based activities. It could also serve as the primary stage for the annual Richmond Folk Festival.

The city council approved a 20-year performance grant agreement for the development over the summer, with fencing going up on the site in mid October, reports Richmond Bizsense.

“Richmond is known for its vibrant arts and music scene, but for too many years, big-name artists have bypassed the city because it didn’t have a suitable venue,” Capshaw told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “This spectacular location offers the ideal place to showcase and build upon the growing energy surrounding Richmond’s riverfront.”

“Richmond can often be overlooked by big-name artists who are looking for a venue that’s large enough to meet the demand of their fanbase”

Red Light Management founder Capshaw, who manages acts such as Dave Matthews Band, previously partnered with the City of Charlottesville to develop the 3,500-cap Ting Pavilion in 2005. Red Light is working on the Virginia Amphitheater scheme with Virginia-based IMGoing Events, with concerts to be arranged via Red Light’s promotions arm, Starr Hill Presents.

Grant Lyman, Live Nation’s southeast region president, said the new venue would fill a void for touring artists between Washington DC and the Carolinas.

“The fan and artist’s experience here in Richmond will be world-class, bringing fans downtown to the riverfront with a background that showcases the city’s urban growth,” Lyman told the council committee, as per Virginia Business. “Richmond can often be overlooked by big-name artists who are looking for a venue that’s large enough to meet the demand of their fanbase, as well as capable of supporting their production needs.”

 

