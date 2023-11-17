Magnificent 7: Bruno Mars’ historic Tokyo stand

“These shows will be the biggest by any international act in Japan this century,” says Kaori Hayashi of Hayashi International Promotion

Bruno Mars is set to make history in Japan with seven sold-out shows at the 55,000-capacity Tokyo Dome in early 2024.

The American singer-songwriter and producer returns to the venue between 11-21 January, a little over a year after he sold out five shows at the venue, which amounted to more than 200,000 tickets.

“These shows will be the biggest by any international act in Japan this century,” says Kaori Hayashi of Tokyo-based Hayashi International Promotion (HIP), which is promoting the run alongside Live Nation.

Speaking in the Global Promoters Report 2023, Hayashi suggests that Mars’s achievements in the region recall the heyday of Michael Jackson.

“Bruno has regularly toured Japan and actively promotes his shows here,” adds Hayashi. “I think his incredible success will encourage other artists to invest more time in Japan.”

The star has emerged in recent years as an example to western stars seeking success in the country’s live music landscape, which is dominated by domestic acts.

“I think his incredible success will encourage other artists to invest more time in Japan”

Anecdotally, homegrown talent makes up 90% of Japanese concert ticket sales, though that figure may finally be on course to rise again – and may, according to some reports, have already done so.

“Japan is getting closer to the overseas market as distribution grows and YouTube and TikTok become mainstream,” Naoki Shimizu, president of Creativeman, told IQ in August. “Our goal is to return to the 25% share of western music that existed 20 years ago. Now it is said to be 10%, but I believe that the share has risen to about 15%.”

Creativeman is the operator of the prominent Summer Sonic Festival and one of the leading Japanese promoters, which also includes HIP, Kyodo Tokyo, Fuji Rock promoter Smash, UDO Artists and, given half a chance, a familiar group of eager western newcomers.

Live Nation Japan operates under former UDO Artists executive Kei Ikuta and has made no secret of its ambition to grow its share of a live market ranked second in the world after the US. Likewise, CTS Eventim has identified Japan as a key Asian priority, with Jason Miller at the helm of its Eventim Live Asia operation. AEG Presents is there, too, in partnership with local indie giant Avex Entertainment.

With its massive domestic J-pop industry, Japan does not have a burning need for either international talent or promoters – though Bruno Mars serves as an example that artists who work hard enough can do very well.

Read more about the world’s leading promoters and touring territories in the Global Promoters Report (GPR) 2023, out now.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.