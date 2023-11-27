Brisbane to gain new 80,000-capacity stadium

The new $2.7 billion stadium will replace The Gabba (cap-50,000), as part of a redevelopment for the 2032 Olympics

Brisbane will gain a new 80,000-capacity stadium ahead of the 2032 Olympics, set to take place in the Queensland capital.

The new AU$2.7 billion venue will replace The Gabba, Brisbane’s 50,000-capacity AFL stadium, which will be demolished after the 2025 Ashes.

The state government says the stadium, which will be part of a rebranded precinct called East Bank, will be able to host up to 50,000 for sporting events and 80,000 for concerts and events, meaning artists like Taylor Swift would no longer be inclined to skip the city from Australian tours.

The new East Bank stadium follows a wave of other developments throughout the country

The design process is expected to begin in 2024 and last until 2026, with early demolition works commencing in 2025 and construction of the new building in 2026. The East Bank precinct is set for a 2030 ready-to-use launch.

The new East Bank stadium follows a wave of other developments throughout the country, including a new 30,000-capacity music venue in Lake Macquarie, New South Wales.

The event site is a $135 million development by the Cedar Mill Group (CMG) at the old Morisset golf course. The group hopes the venue will rival Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium with its built-for-purpose staging and rigging.

CMG has also set out plans for three more venues in NSW: The Domain in Sydney’s CBD, The Crescent in Parramatta Park, and Thompsons Creek Regional Parkland in Bradfield.

