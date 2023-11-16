BLACKPINK announce first-ever VR concert with Meta

The concert is slated to be a recreation of the group’s special finale show for their Born Pink world tour in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome

K-pop stars BLACKPINK will be hosting their first-ever virtual concert in partnership with Meta (formerly known as Facebook) and production company The Diamond Bros.

BLACKPINK: A VR Encore is slated to be a recreation of the group’s special finale show for their Born Pink world tour in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.

Emmy Award-winning production company The Diamond Bros. will be producing and directing the 70-minute concert for VR in partnership with Meta, and will be made available exclusively in VR inside the Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley.

Meta Quest VR headset owners in select regions are privy to front-row tickets to the experience.

“We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meta”

The show includes performances of songs including ‘Pink Venom’, ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Kill This Love’, as well as solo music performed by each individual member.

“We’re thrilled to embrace the dynamic world of VR because it allows us to reach an even wider global audience and share our music in an entirely new, immersive way,” said BLACKPINK in a statement.

“This VR concert is not just a show; it’s an extension of the tour we poured our hearts into. We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meta, and thank you to our incredible BLINKs for your endless support.”

‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ premieres in VR on December 26 at 5 pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds. Attendees are now able to RSVP to the event, and replays will be made available for a month after the concert.

