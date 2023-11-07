Baloise Session extends partnership agreement

The intimate Swiss concert series has inked a new deal with its presenting sponsor, which now runs until 2029

Swiss concert series Baloise Session has announced a four-year extension to its long-running sponsorship agreement.

Basel-headquartered insurance and financial services provider Baloise has partnered with the event for 25 years, and has served as its presenting sponsor since 2013. The new deal runs until 2029.

The 2023 edition of the intimate series, which hosts 15,500 fans annually to the club-like setting of the 1,150-seat Event Hall of the Basel Fair, runs from 21 October to 9 November. Artists include Freya Ridings, Jessie J, Ellie Goulding, Eurythmics Songbook featuring Dave Stewart and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

“We are proud to have had Baloise by our side as a loyal partner for the past 25 years,” says Baloise Session CEO Beatrice Stirnimann. “This sponsoring engagement has allowed us, as an independent event organiser, to make the Baloise Session what it is today: a festival that attracts musicians and visitors from around the world and has gained an international reputation.”

“Thanks to this timely contract extension, we have the necessary planning security to further develop the festival”

Running every autumn for the past 38 years, the Baloise Session has presented acts such as Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi and Eric Clapton.

“We want to thank Baloise for the major trust it has placed in our institution over many years,” adds Stephan Werthmüller, chair of the festival board. “Thanks to this timely contract extension, we have the necessary planning security to further develop the festival.”

This year’s event wraps up with shows by the Eurythmics Songbook featuring Dave Stewart/Joss Stone (7 November), UB40/Gentleman (8 November) and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds/Richard Hawley (9 November). Tickets cost from 80-150 Swiss francs.

“The Baloise Session is a unique music festival that brings people together and offers them magical musical

moments,” says Baloise CEO Clemens Markstein. “We are proud to continue supporting this renowned series of events as presenting sponsor, and look forward to many more years of collaboration.”

