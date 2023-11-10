Artists sign open letter #MusicForACeasefire

Enter Shikari, Clean Bandit, Architects, The Blessed Madonna and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are among the signatories

Enter Shikari, Clean Bandit and Architects are among a raft of artists who have signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire, as the war in Israel and Gaza continues.

The #MusicForACeasefire open letter was launched today (10 November) by The Peace and Justice Project, founded by former UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The letter, which has also been signed by artists including The Last Dinner Party, The Blessed Madonna and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, calls “for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the bombardment of Palestine that has already taken the lives of over 10,000 innocent civilians, aid workers and journalists.”

According to a report by Al Jazeera, at least 10,812 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks since 7 October. In Israel, the death toll over the same period stands at more than 1,400.

“We are a diverse coalition of artists, musicians and performers calling for an end to the siege of Gaza”

The letter continued: “The United Nations secretary general António Guterres has said Gaza is becoming ‘a graveyard for children’, and whilst the devastation continues, the UK and US governments fail to stand up for humanity, condemn the collective punishment of the Palestinian people and advocate for peace instead of bloodshed.

“A ceasefire would allow for unhindered humanitarian aid in Gaza, where the World Health Organisation has said the level of death and suffering by the 2.2 million civilians caught up in this conflict is ‘hard to fathom.’”

It concluded: “We are a diverse coalition of artists, musicians and performers calling for an end to the siege of Gaza, immediate humanitarian aid for the many frightened, starving and wounded civilians trapped amongst the rubble, and meaningful diplomatic intervention from our political leaders to facilitate the release of hostages, an end to the illegal Israeli occupation of Palestine and for lasting peace in the region.”

The full list of signatories can be seen here:

We’ve launched the #MusicForACeasefire open letter from artists, musicians and performers calling for an end to the siege of Gaza. Read the open letter: https://t.co/A2ir99v7tz pic.twitter.com/Bdcb8z8hWM — Peace & Justice Project (@corbyn_project) November 10, 2023

