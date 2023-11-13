PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Ally Pally toasts biggest year of music

"The number and profile of artists playing here has been mind-blowing," says director of events and festivals Simon Fell

By James Hanley on 13 Nov 2023

Little Simz


image © Sophie Harbinson

North London’s Alexandra Palace is rounding off the biggest year for live music in its history as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The independent venue delivers events for capacities ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 across its Theatre, West Hall, Great Hall and Park. Its 10,250-cap Great Hall hosted two sold-out nights with Little Simz over the weekend (10-11 November), having already welcomed the likes of Four Tet, Fatboy Slim, Avril Lavigne, Carly Ray Jepsen, Pendulum, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Badly Drawn Boy in 2023.

The venue has also been home to the BBC’s Later…with Jools Holland, which has recorded its last four series in the Palace’s Victorian Theatre. Acts such as Jorja Smith, Take That, Nitin Sawhney, Romy and The Last Dinner Party have starred during its current run.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the biggest year for music in our history”

In addition, the Palace’s outdoor series in July saw open-air performances from Bastille, Hozier and Ben Howard.

“It’s been an unbelievable year for live music at Ally Pally,” says Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace’s director of events and festivals. “The number and profile of artists playing here has been mind-blowing, and it’s been brilliant to offer such varied and diverse programme to fans.

“Since the 60s the venue has built a reputation as a go to place for music, but over the last decade in particular things have gone to another level. It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the biggest year for music in our history. And it goes without saying, we’re planning next year to be even bigger.”

Alexandra Palace will feature concerts by The Streets, Jessie Ware, The Prodigy, Ashnikko and Sleaford Mods before the end of the year, while Bombay Bicycle Club, Sampha and The The are lined up for 2024.

A joint-headline performance from Manic Street Preachers and Suede is also confirmed for Alexandra Palace Park on 18 July next year. Ally Pally named Dice as its primary ticketing partner earlier this year.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Mariana Sanchotene on the future of ADE
    ‘A space of music discovery’: New ADE boss talks first year

    Mariana Sanchotene, director of Amsterdam Dance Event, on the future of the world’s largest electronic music event

  • Jay Sures, David Kramer, UTA
    UTA promotes trio of music agents

    Leading agency UTA has announced 50 promotions across 20 divisions in multiple offices, including three in its music department. The promotions encompass employees at various levels of the company and represent a wide range of backgrounds and experiences across gender and ethnicity. In addition, more than 90% of those promoted…

  • Beckie Sugden, X-ray Touring
    The power of music

    X-ray Touring's Beckie Sugden reminds us of the vital importance of the product we work with – and the good it can bring into people's lives

Popular articles

news|08 Nov 2023

Nominees for Arthur Awards 2024 revealed

news|09 Nov 2023

IQ 123 out now: Alex Bruford, Louis Tomlinson, The Sphere

news|09 Nov 2023

Kings of Leon complete Silverstone F1 concert bill

news|09 Nov 2023

2024 lineups stack up: Lolla, Roskilde and more

news|09 Nov 2023

Wasserman Music unveils new exec hires

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Assistant Bars & Duty ManagerIslington Assembly Hall

London, UKFull Time£34,000 - £35,862

Deputy General ManagerO2 Academy Brixton

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Production ManagerO2 Academy Brixton

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Admin / Accounts AssistantX-ray Touring

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive