Ally Pally toasts biggest year of music

"The number and profile of artists playing here has been mind-blowing," says director of events and festivals Simon Fell

North London’s Alexandra Palace is rounding off the biggest year for live music in its history as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The independent venue delivers events for capacities ranging from 1,000 to 50,000 across its Theatre, West Hall, Great Hall and Park. Its 10,250-cap Great Hall hosted two sold-out nights with Little Simz over the weekend (10-11 November), having already welcomed the likes of Four Tet, Fatboy Slim, Avril Lavigne, Carly Ray Jepsen, Pendulum, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and Badly Drawn Boy in 2023.

The venue has also been home to the BBC’s Later…with Jools Holland, which has recorded its last four series in the Palace’s Victorian Theatre. Acts such as Jorja Smith, Take That, Nitin Sawhney, Romy and The Last Dinner Party have starred during its current run.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the biggest year for music in our history”

In addition, the Palace’s outdoor series in July saw open-air performances from Bastille, Hozier and Ben Howard.

“It’s been an unbelievable year for live music at Ally Pally,” says Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace’s director of events and festivals. “The number and profile of artists playing here has been mind-blowing, and it’s been brilliant to offer such varied and diverse programme to fans.

“Since the 60s the venue has built a reputation as a go to place for music, but over the last decade in particular things have gone to another level. It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the biggest year for music in our history. And it goes without saying, we’re planning next year to be even bigger.”

Alexandra Palace will feature concerts by The Streets, Jessie Ware, The Prodigy, Ashnikko and Sleaford Mods before the end of the year, while Bombay Bicycle Club, Sampha and The The are lined up for 2024.

A joint-headline performance from Manic Street Preachers and Suede is also confirmed for Alexandra Palace Park on 18 July next year. Ally Pally named Dice as its primary ticketing partner earlier this year.

