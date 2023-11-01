PROFILE

news

Afro Nation Nigeria debut cancelled

The inaugural event was scheduled to take place in Lagos from 19-20 December 2023, but has now been called off by organisers

By James Hanley on 01 Nov 2023

Afro Nation Portugal


The debut of the world’s biggest Afrobeats festival, Afro Nation, in Nigeria has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place in Lagos at the 55,000-cap Tafawa Balewa Square from 19-20 December 2023, but has now been called off.

Organisers say it is “currently not possible to deliver a show that is of the quality that Nigeria deserves”, but insist they remain “100% committed” to delivering a show in the country in the future. All tickets will be refunded, including booking fees.

“Unfortunately the Afro Nation Nigeria festival in Lagos will now not be taking place,” says a statement. “As event organisers, we hold ourselves to extremely high standards and it has become clear to us that it is currently not possible to deliver a show that is of the quality that Nigeria deserves in December 2023.”

Launched in 2019, Afro Nation festivals have been staged in Africa, Europe, the US and the Caribbean. The festival returned to Ghana last year for the first time since 2019.

“We are 100% committed to creating an Afro Nation show in Lagos that we can all be proud of”

Afro Nation held its biggest-ever festival in Portugal over the summer, attracting 40,000 people to Portimão in the Algarve for performances from 50 artists including Burna Boy, Little Simz, Wizkid, 50 Cent, Booba and Davido.

“We are honoured to play our part in the Afrobeats community, providing a platform for artists to connect with fans and to create events that have such a positive impact on the culture, globally, as well as launching the Afrobeats chart in the US and the UK,” adds the statement.

“We have put on incredible shows in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami and Detroit but Nigeria holds a special place in our hearts, so we are heartbroken not to be able to celebrate with you this year. Please know, we are 100% committed to creating an Afro Nation show in Lagos that we can all be proud of.”

The festival brand expanded in the US in May with an event in Miami, Florida, presented by Event Horizon, SMADE and Live Nation, followed by an edition in Detroit, Michigan from 19-20 August.

Afro Nation Portugal will return from 26-28 June 2024.

 

