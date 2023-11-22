AEG Europe unveils Edinburgh arena plans

Subject to approval, work is expected to begin on the 8,500-cap venue in early 2025, with the first live events taking to the stage in 2027

AEG Europe has unveiled plans for a new 8.500-cap arena in Edinburgh.

The promoter and venue operator is seeking planning approval for the venue, which would be located in the heart of Edinburgh Park.

The park’s owner, award-winning developer Parabola, has agreed to sell the west Edinburgh site for the new venue to AEG, which notes the location offers “unrivalled” public transport and motorway access, including two nearby tram stops, two mainline stations, bus connections and motorway links.

Subject to approval, work is expected to begin in early 2025, with the first live events taking to the stage in 2027.

“AEG is thrilled to announce this spectacular new arena for Edinburgh,” says Alex Hill, president and CEO of AEG Europe. “It’s a location with immense potential, amplified by Parabola’s transformative development and regeneration of Edinburgh Park. The much needed 8,500-capacity arena will bring world-class live music and entertainment to Edinburgh, further cementing its reputation as a destination for culture and global tourism,. We look forward to this development becoming an

integral part of the local community.”

“This investment will complement all that is on offer at Edinburgh Park and ensure that the arts and culture has an outstanding live performance facility”

A planning application will be submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council in the coming weeks, and it is anticipated the matter will then be determined within six months. Public consultation exhibitions will be held at Edinburgh Park as part of the planning process.

“Parabola is delighted to be working with AEG in the delivery of such an iconic venue for the city,” adds Peter Millican OBE, chairman and founder of Parabola. “This investment will complement all that is on offer at Edinburgh Park and ensure that the arts and culture has an outstanding live performance facility. The new Edinburgh Arena will put west Edinburgh on the map as a new cultural destination.”

The Scottish capital’s current largest indoor venue is the 3,000-cap O2 Academy Edinburgh, although the Royal Highlands Centre, situated on the outskirts of the city, holds 10,500 and is occasionally used for concerts.

