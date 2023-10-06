Wizink Center’s music marathon to mark 1,000 shows

The Madrid arena will host a 1,000-minute macro-concert featuring rising talent from across Spain from 24-25 October

Madrid’s Wizink Center is to celebrate its 1,000th show with a 1,000-minute macro-concert featuring rising talent from across Spain.

A total of 317 emerging acts – 75% of them from Madrid – have signed up for the chance to perform on stage at the 17,456-cap venue for The 1,000 of the Wizink Center – a 16 hour, six minute music marathon on 24-25 October.

The successful 100 entrants will be revealed on 16 October, with 100 performances by the chosen bands to take place uninterruptedly, interspersed with musical performances by already established groups.

The event will serve as a celebration of the 1,000 concerts held at the WiZink Center since the venue was reopened in 2005, Its 1,000th concert, headlined by Spanish singer Raphael, will take place on December 16.

Upcoming shows at the venue include Greta Van Fleet, Jason Derulo, The 1975, IDLES, Depeche Mode and Niall Horan

Pop group Miss Caffeina will be in charge of opening this musical marathon on 24 October at 7pm, with Spanish band Marlon to close it on 25 October 25.

In the spring, Wizink Center opened new 1,000-cap concert lounge La Sala inside the complex. which is located at the same level as the main floor of the arena.

