Wasserman seals CSM Sport & Entertainment deal

The agreement will expand Wasserman's service capabilities and footprint in the sports, music, entertainment and culture industries

Agency giant Wasserman has completed its acquisition of sports marketing company CSM Sport & Entertainment.

Wasserman says the deal will expand its service capabilities and footprint in the sports, music, entertainment and culture industries, giving it “the geographic reach to provide tailored services and an unrivalled network of relationships, skills and specialisms to leading brands, properties and talent across 27 countries and 62 cities worldwide”.

Describing the two companies as “a natural fit”, it adds that the resulting scale across Africa, Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North and South America will allow the combined business to “accelerate growth across the board”.

“The completion of the Wasserman-CSM deal is another exciting and important milestone in Wasserman’s growth as we continue to build a company that serves the best talent, brands and properties across the world,” says Wasserman chair and CEO Casey Wasserman. “I, along with the entire Wasserman team, am looking forward to working with Matt Vandrau and his colleagues as part of a world-class management group running a global platform that powers the business of sports, music, entertainment and culture.”

CSM marks Wasserman’s 12th acquisition in the past two years alone. Last month, Wasserman acquired entertainment management and production company Brillstein Entertainment Partners, formally launching its entertainment vertical.

“We are hugely excited about the future following the completion of the Wasserman-CSM acquisition,” adds CSM group CEO Matt Vandrau. “For me, this is more than a sale of our business. It’s the combining of expertise that brings together the brightest and the best in the world of sport, music, entertainment and culture. This is the start of what will be an incredible new chapter, and I look forward to working alongside Casey and team to ensure sustainable success.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wasserman operates globally across 27 countries and more than 62 cities, including New York, London, Abu Dhabi, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Madrid, Mexico City, Toronto, Paris and Sydney.

